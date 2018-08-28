Feature

15 great alternatives to React, Angular, and Vue

The popular frameworks are popular for good reason, but one of these other options could be a better choice for your app

“The Sound of Music” may preach, “Let’s start at the very beginning, a very good place to start.” But almost every developer knows it is a foolish plan. The right place to start is with a firm foundation built by a great team of open source developers. Clone their hard work and then add just enough code to make it your own. There’s no need to repeat what everyone has done before.

It’s an easy plan—once you choose. Unfortunately, choosing that foundation can be almost as hard as starting at the very beginning. The world of web frameworks is a very active area of development and there may be dozens of good open source projects that would be great starts for your project.