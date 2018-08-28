News

JDK 12 roadmap: Java 12 gets first targeted feature

Switch expressions capability would improve coding, allow pattern matching

While Java Development Kit (JDK) 11 won’t arrive for another month, work proceeds on its successor, JDK 12, with a switch expressions capability lined up for the release, expected in March 2019. Simplified coding is a goal of this capability.

Switch expressions, which will be in beta state in JDK 12, extends the switch statement so it can be used as either a statement or an expression. This would enable both forms to use either “traditional” or “ simplified” scoping and control flow behavior. These changes would result in simplified “everyday” coding and prepare the way for use of pattern matching in switch.

