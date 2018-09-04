News

Kubeflow brings Kubernetes to machine learning workloads

New Kubernetes project works with the TensorFlow library to ease machine learning deployments

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Kubeflow brings Kubernetes to machine learning workloads
Startup Stock Photos (CC0)
More like this

Now in beta, the open source Kubeflow project aims to help deploy a machine learning stack on the Kubernetes container orchestration system.

The Kubeflow machine learning toolkit project is intended to help deploy machine learning workloads across multiple nodes but where breaking up and distributing a workload can add computational overhead and complexity. Kubernetes itself is tasked with making it easier to manage distributed workloads, while Kubeflow centers on making the running of these workloads portable, scalable, and simple. Scripts and configuration files are part of the project. Users can customize their configuration and run scripts to deploy containers to a chosen environment.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.