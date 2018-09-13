News

Oracle forges a Java microservices framework

The Helidon framework supports the MicroProfile technology and is intended to make it easier to develop microservices

Oracle has introduced Project Helidon, an open source microservices framework for Java.

Helidon features a collection of Java libraries for writing microservices that will run on a web core powered by the Netty network application framework. The project also includes Helidon Reactive WebServer, which provides a functional programming model to run on Netty. Cloud application development is supported, along with health checks, metrics, tracing, and fault tolerance.

