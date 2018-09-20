News

Removed from JDK 11, JavaFX 11 arrives as a standalone module

Developers must now explicitly include JavaFX modules in applications

JavaFX 11, the first standalone release of the Java-based rich client technology, is now available. Oracle is removing JavaFX from the Java Development Kit (JDK) 11, given an overall desire to pull out noncore modules from the JDK and retire them or stand them up as independent modules.

The open source JavaFX 11 provides a client application platform for desktop, mobile, and embedded systems. JavaFX is a runtime available as a platform-specific SDK, as jmod files, and as a set of Maven central artifacts. With the JDK no longer including JavaFX, developers must explicitly include JavaFX modules in applications.

