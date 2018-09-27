MariaDB tutorial: Get started with MariaDB

How-To

Download, install, and set up a basic instance of the popular open source database with this step-by-step guide

“MySQL done better” is one way to describe MariaDB. It’s a fork of that popular open source database project, launched by one of MySQL’s own creators—but with a different development team, many powerful features included by default rather than only available as add-ons, and many performance, usability, and security improvements that aren’t guaranteed to show up in MySQL.

MariaDB is often billed as a “drop-in replacement” for MySQL, especially as the MariaDB project is kept in close sync with the original. That said, it’s sort of like saying a Mazda is a drop-in replacement for a Subaru. They’re both cars, and they’re both driven about the same way, but the features they offer and the ways they’re implemented are different enough to warrant attention.