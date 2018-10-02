News

Eclipse takes over all Java EE reference components

Oracle has contributed 100 percent of Java EE and GlassFish application server components to the foundation

The Eclipse Foundation now has received all Java EE (Enterprise Edition) reference implementation components from Oracle, as part of the foundation’s takeover of the enterprise Java platform.

Oracle has contributed 100 percent of EE and GlassFish application server components to the foundation. GlassFish has served as a reference implementation of Java EE, which has been renamed Jakarta EE under Eclipse’s jurisdiction. The foundation said that it now had all the components in hand, which have been published to GitHub repositories. What this means is progress of the individual projects under Eclipse’s enterprise Java effort now is largely under control of the projects themselves.

