Swift, Go, and R vie for Tiobe Top 10, but for how long?

Emerging languages claim top slots in the Tiobe index, but will they withstand the test of time?

Topped out? Swift, Go, and R vie for Tiobe Top 10
Swift, Apple’s language for MacOS and iOS development, is challenging for a permanent position in the Top 10 of the Tiobe index of programming language popularity, but it has competition from Google’s Go language (Golang) and the R language. All three languages, however, face obstacles to their ascendance in the index.

The four-year-old Swift was in tenth place in the index in October 2018. Swift has ranked this high before but it never scaled above tenth place. Swift's inabiity to build Google Android applications has had developers instead using cross-platform frameworks, capping Swift's rach, software quality services vendor Tiobe said.

