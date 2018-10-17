News

GitHub Actions to let developers do CI/CD in GitHub

Beta workflow tool supports cloud deployments, code containers

GitHub has introduced a workflow tool called GitHub Actions to its popular code-sharing site, to allow continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) right from GitHub itself.

Using the tool, which is now in limited beta, developers can build, deploy, and update software projects on either GitHub or an external system without having to run code themselves. Workflows and infrastructure deployments can be expressed as code.

