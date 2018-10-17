Feature

MEAN stack tutorial: Get started with the MEAN stack

Learn to use MongoDB, Express, Angular, and Node.js to create fast and flexible web applications entirely in JavaScript

Most of us ought to know the acronym LAMP, used to describe web services stacks made with Linux, the Apache web server, the MySQL database server, and either PHP, Perl, or Python.

But another web-stack acronym has come to prominence in the last few years: MEAN—a stack that uses the MongoDB NoSQL database, Express, Angular, and Node.js.