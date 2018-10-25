News

Java SE’s OpenJDK could be headed to GitHub

Developers could see more automation if the project moves from Oracle’s Mercurial server

OpenJDK, the basis for Oracle’s edition of standard Java (Java SE), soon could be hosted on GitHub, a move that could aid Java developers.

Currently, repos for the OpenJDK project are on an Oracle-hosted Mercurial server. But Project Skara, which is an ongoing effort to examine new infrastructure for OpenJDK, could have the repos moving over to Git-based repos, including possibly GitHub or other host.

