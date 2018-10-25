Feature

11 ways Google Cloud beats AWS

From Firebase to sustained use discounts, let’s count the reasons why Google Cloud might be a better choice

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

There’s no mistaking that Amazon Web Services is incredibly dominant in the cloud. The company has released so many products and created so many amazing tools that the marketplace has responded by rewarding AWS with an insanely high percentage of the world’s business.

But that doesn’t mean that AWS is the only game in town. Google is running hard and creating cloud products from all of the expertise it used to build the dominant search engine. Google Cloud Platform is very competitive and in some respects might be said to be better.