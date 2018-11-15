A new beta of Google’s V8 JavaScript engine with WebAssembly is now available, for the Google Chrome browser.

V8 is a staple in both the Chrome browser and the Node.js JavaScript runtime. WebAsembly is also supported in Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, and Microsoft Edge, though those browsers do not use V8.

Where to download Google V8

You can the download Google V8 from the Chromium V8 repo.

