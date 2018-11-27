News

GitHub alternative strives to be all open source, only open source

Git-based code hosting project Sr.ht aims to blend the best of GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket, while sticking with a copyleft license

A new software service for hosting and managing open source projects, Sr.ht, aims to be an entirely open source alternative to existing services like GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket, recreating many of their features.

Created by Drew DeVault and written in a mixture of Python and Go, Sr.ht is now available for public alpha testing by developers. Users can create an account with the hosted version provided by DeVault, or set up the exact same code on cloud or on-prem hardware.

