Java proposal would spot data races with a thread sanitizer

Java’s HotSpot virtual machine could be fitted with a race-detection tool and other monitoring capabilities, under a proposal being floated in the OpenJDK community.  A data race in a Java program makes the program incorrectly synchronized, which leads to erroneous, nondeterministic, and unexpected behaviors.

Called the Atlantis Project, the effort would explore possibilities for integrating HotSpot and the JVM tool interface with performance monitoring and analysis capabilities. Key to the proposal is evaluating and incubating a thread sanitizer, which could provide a dynamic data-race detector for Java and JNI code.

