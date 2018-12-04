News

AWS piles on the machine learning services

Hosted TensorFlow, pay-as-you-go inference serving, reinforcement learning, and automatic data labeling come to the Amazon cloud

Amazon has unveiled a boatload of new machine learning services for AWS. The new offerings include AI services for developers, models and algorithms for Amazon SageMaker, automatic data labeling and reinforcement learning services, and AWS-optimized versions of TensorFlow and other familiar machine learning libraries.

The new AWS-Optimized TensorFlow offering, now generally available, allows TensorFlow jobs to be automatically scaled and balanced across multiple GPU-powered EC2 nodes. Amazon claims that its improvements to TensorFlow scaling increase operational efficiency across dozens of GPUs, yielding faster model training than by setting up TensorFlow manually.

