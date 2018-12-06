How-To

How JavaScript promises work

Learn why JavaScript promises are like a gift box and get up to speed with JavaScript promise syntax

Last week we looked at callbacks and promises. I made a case for using promises to easily coordinate asynchronous code. This week, we’ll dig further into understanding promises and look at the syntax.

Imagine you have a box. You don’t know if there's anything in the box yet, but you can carry it around and say things about it, like:

“This box is meant to have a gift inside.”
“If the gift is in the box, I should tell everyone the gift is here.”
“If the gift is in the box, I should also write a thank you note.”
“If there’s a letter in the box saying the gift was out of stock, I should go order a different gift.”