Java 12 could ax raw string literals

Java Development Kit  (JDK) 12 soon could be minus one feature that had been targeted for the release: a beta version of raw string literals.

Meant to ease developing with Java, a raw string literal can span multiple lines of source code and does not interpret escape sequences. But the developers of this feature no longer are confident that the beta capability will be ready when JDK 12 is released on March 19, 2019. So, a proposal has been launched by Brian Goetz, Oracle's Java language architect, to delete the raw string literals capability from the planned upgrade. The review period for the deletion plan ends on December 18, 2018.

