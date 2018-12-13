5 principles to becoming a collaborative agile devops team

There’s a lot of work IT teams take on when committing to agile and devops practices. Agile teams are likely to mature and scale their practice by defining the scrum master roles, adding estimating practices, and maturing how they use agile management tools. Devops teams might start by implementing CI/CD pipelines, then implement automate testing, and then look to add more informative application-level monitoring and alerts.

You might hear a lot about the culture and mindset of IT organizations around agile and devops. If you’ve been around IT long enough then you’ve probably witnessed the struggle between development teams that want to release quickly and IT operations that wants to control changes so that infrastructure and applications run reliably. Agile and devops are not just practices and technologies—they are designed to change how people in IT work together.

As your IT organization is embarking on agile and devops transformations, how do you know that people are truly collaborating? How should teams behave differently and what should you be doing to advance the collaboration, culture and mindset of teams?

Here are five principles that will help guide this collaborative and culture transformation.