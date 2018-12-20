News

Red Hat offers support for open source Java on Windows

Pricing is not disclosed for the new OpenJDK support program

Gunning for Oracle, Red Hat will soon offer long-term commercial support for standard Java on the Microsoft Windows platform for servers and workstations. Red Hat already supports OpenJDK on its own Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform.

