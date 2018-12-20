Clojure 1.10 upgrade supports modern Java

Clojure 1.10, an upgrade to 11-year-old language that has brought functional programming to the JVM, improves Java compatibility and error reporting.

While Clojure is best-known for its Java tie-in, it also has been extended to other platforms. Clojure CLR supports the language on Microsoft’s Common Language Runtime, while ClojureScript is a compiler that lets Clojure developers compile their code to JavaScript.

Where to download Clojure 1.10

You can download Clojure 1.10 from the Clojure downloads webpage.

What’s new in Clojure 1.10