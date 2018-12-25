News

Python to be guided by a steering council

An expected light touch may mean developers won’t notice much difference in how the language evolves

With Python founder Guido Van Rossum having stepped aside from his role as the steward of the language, Python participants have selected a steering council model to guide the language’s development going forward. Developers, though, may not notice much difference in how the language actually evolves.

The council’s mandate is to maintain the quality and stability of the language as well as the Python Software Foundation’s CPython interpreter. It also will establish decision-making processes and maintain the relationship between the core team and the foundation.

