What to do when free Java 8 updates end

Time is running short for free updates for commercial users running Oracle’s Java Development Kit (JDK) 8, the most in-use version of Java and the foundation for many Java applications. The free JDK 8 updates will end by February 2019; a paid subscription for JDK 8 updates remains available. Oracle advises users to switch to Java 11 instead.

But other providers are stepping in to the plate to provide paid alternatives to Oracle’s own JDK 8 builds and support plans.

Amazon Corretto