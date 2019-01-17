News

Oracle Java Card updated for IoT applications

Java Card is a software technology providing isolation between secure hardware and software services

Oracle’s Java Card platform, which provides security for smart card and limited-memory device applications, increases support for the internet of things in Version 3.1.

Java Card is a software technology providing isolation between secure hardware and software services. Typical hardware platforms that use Java Card include embedded secure elements, smart card chips, and secure systems with a general-purpose CPU. Sensitive materials such as cryptographic keys can be provisioned. The development kit is free, but manufacturers using Java Card must get a paid commercial license to use the technology.

