Tutorial series: Android Studio for beginners

A complete beginner's guide to Android Studio, from installing Android Studio to coding and debugging your first Android app. Includes troubleshooting tips for the Android device emulator and source code for the Android example app.

Get system requirements and instructions for installing Android Studio 3.x and launching your first Android project. You'll start up your first Android project and get to know Android Studio's main window.

Write your first animated Android app with Android Studio's Project editor. You'll code the app, learning how to use Android Studio to enter source code and resources into the project.

Build your app with Gradle, then run it with the Android device emulator or Kindle Fire tablet. This update includes troubleshooting advice for the Android device emulator and the infamous "Waiting for target device to come online" error.

Get acquainted with some of the more advanced tools for Android Studio: three built-in tools and three plugins for debugging and improving the quality and productivity of your Android application code. Includes a simple debugging process for Android applications.