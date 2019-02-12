News

Groovy gets a comeback in popularity

Groovy’s use for scripting in the Jenkins CI/CD platform should help the JVM language maintain its popularity

Groovy, a programming language on the JVM, has found its way back into the Top 20 in this month’s Tiobe Index of language popularity after a two-year absence, coming in at No. 19. Groovy had been at No. 49 a year ago.

Because of its use in writing scripts for the popular Jenkins CI/CD system, Groovy is expected to stay in the Top 20, says Tiobe, which provides software quality services. Tiobe’s rankings are based on a formula that assesses searches on languages in popular search engines such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Wikipedia.

