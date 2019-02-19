News

Java thread sanitizer project proposed once again

If approved, the OpenJDK effort would help developers spot data race conditions in the HotSpot JVM and the JVM tool interface

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Java thread sanitizer project proposed once again
Maico Amorim modified by IDG Comm. (CC0)
More like this

Java developers would be clued in to race conditions in their projects, if a thread sanitizer proposed comes to fruition.

Project Tsan, proposed in the OpenJDK community, would explore and incubate a thread-sanitizing feature that would be integrated into the HotSpot JVM and the JVM tool interface.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.