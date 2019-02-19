How-To

How to create apps that work together across Windows, iOS, and Android

Project Rome SDKs arrive for iOS and Android, so your apps can now take advantage of Microsoft’s cross-platform technologies

Columnist, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Microsoft may not have a mobile OS any more, but that doesn’t mean it’s abandoned the mobile market. Instead it’s taking a different approach: building on its platform to integrate Windows and Microsoft 365 with the devices we’re all using. That has meant a refocus on its own tools, with iOS and Android versions of the Edge browser, the Microsoft Launcher for Android, Office apps everywhere, and the new Your Phone Windows app that replicates device content onto your PC.

Doubling down on its own mobile ecosystem makes a lot of sense, because Microsoft needs to keep its users on its own applications, not let them slip to Apple’s or Google’s competitors. But mobile is only part of Microsoft’s business, and the Windows desktop is still a significant part of its revenues. That’s where Project Rome comes it, as a way to take data across different versions of the same application and control one application from another. (And, yes, the name Project Rome is a terrible pun.)