News

Beta Janet language hopes to take on expressive programming

The C99-based Lisp implementation borrows from Lua and Clojure and could be used in IoT apps

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Beta Janet language hopes to take on expressive programming
VIA Films / Getty Images
More like this

Janet, a functional and imperative language as well as bytecode interpreter, is being developed as a general-purpose platform for expressive code. The language, named after a character from the TV show The Good Place, consists of the core library, interpreter, compiler, and assembler. 

A Lisp version implemented in a previous C standard known as C99, the beta Janet language takes features from Lua and Clojure. It can serve as a scripting language or be embedded in other programs. Janet is suitable for prototyping and runs on Windows, MacOS, and Linux, and it can be ported to other systems.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.