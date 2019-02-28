News

SAP builds its own Java distribution

Downstream version of OpenJDK supports Windows, Linux, MacOS, and Docker

SAP has released a “friendly fork” of open source Java, called SapMachine.

The project, which began in December 2017, serves as a downstream version of OpenJDK maintained by SAP. SAP customers and partners can use it to run their applications. OpenJDK is the open source version of Java.

