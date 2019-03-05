Analysis

The ugly truth about cloud computing in the enterprise

Enterprise cloud governance is a mess as clouds become the new IT siloes, a sprawl disguised under the “multicloud” or “hybrid cloud” label

One surprising finding of Flexera’s RightScale 2019 State of the Cloud report is that 84 percent of enterprises surveyed have a multicloud strategy. No, it’s not surprising that the number is so high. Rather, it’s surprising that the number isn’t 100 percent. After all, the cloud has been driven by developer convenience, and those same developers are choosing services from different clouds, running them throughout an enterprise.

It’s a convenient fiction that enterprises meant for this sprawling cloud mess to happen.