CI/CD your way: 11 on-prem options for continuous integration and delivery

From Jenkins and GitLab to Azure DevOps Server, these tools bring a CI/CD pipeline to your own server, Kubernetes cluster, or hybrid cloud

When a team develops software together, the need for continuous integration (CI)—and often continuous delivery (CD) as well—is rarely debated. The central continuous integration server acts like a referee and a quality control manager by constantly building and rebuilding the software before testing and retesting it. The sooner the CI server finds problems, the sooner they can be fixed.

The real debate is whether to host the continuous integration process yourself or offload the work onto one of the many cloud-based CI/CD services that have blossomed. Letting someone else do the work is always attractive and the services can often be faster because they share a pool of powerful machines that can run the different tasks from the CI process in parallel.