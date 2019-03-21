News

New Google project offers Kubernetes building blocks for CI/CD

Tekton is an open-source toolkit for creating cloud-native continuous integration and delivery pipelines on Kubernetes

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

New Google project offers Kubernetes building blocks for CI/CD
Getty Images
More like this

Cloud-native technologies such as Kubernetes promise to be a hedge against cloud lock-in. A new open-source project, Tekton, offers a Kubernetes-native framework for quickly building CI/CD systems that run anywhere Kubernetes runs. Plus, Tekton will work with existing CI/CD servers such as Jenkins. 

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.