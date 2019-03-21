News

Gluon ships JavaFX 12

Interim release of the rich client application platform for Java offers a long list of bug fixes

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Getty Images
Mobile solutions provider Gluon has released JavaFX 12, the company’s second release of the rich client technology for Java since JavaFX was decoupled from the JDK (Java Development Kit).

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.