Java and JVM to zero in on GPUs and containers

Oracle says future Java developments will focus on improving language and runtime support for big data, machine learning, and cloud-native workloads

The development of the Java programming language going forward will emphasize support for modern computing platforms including GPUs and containers, Oracle revealed in a presentation on March 21. Among other things, the company’s plans call for ensuring that Java provides strong support for GPUs and hardware acceleration, which will be key to supporting machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads.

The Java SE (Standard Edition) development team at Oracle want to configure Java such that the JVM will understand which workloads should run on the GPU and which should run on the CPU. GPUs, while initially built for image processing, are increasingly being used for number-crunching applications, machine learning, and even databases.

