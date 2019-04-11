News

Google Cloud Run runs stateless containers, serverlessly

Google Cloud Run lets you deploy stateless, HTTP-invocable containers to a managed compute service or to Google Kubernetes Engine

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Google Cloud Run runs stateless containers, serverlessly
Thinkstock / Google
More like this

Google has expanded its serverless compute options with the addition of Cloud Run, a managed compute service that lets you run stateless containers that are invocable via HTTP requests. Cloud Run is also available on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), allowing you to run containerized HTTP workloads on a managed Kubernetes cluster.

Cloud Run lets developers take advantage of the portability of containers and the velocity of serverless computing. Now in beta, Cloud Run provides for automated provisioning and scaling of workloads, with users paying only for the resources their containers actually use. On GKE, Cloud Run allows stateless HTTP workloads to run on existing Kubernetes clusters, with users having access to custom machine types, Google Compute Engine networks, and the ability to run side-by-side with other workloads in the same cluster.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.