News

Eclipse proposes Kubernetes development tools

The Eclipse Tempest project would bring tools for building Kubernetes applications to multiple IDEs and languages

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Eclipse proposes Kubernetes development tools
t-mizo (CC BY 2.0)
More like this

The Eclipse Foundation has proposed the creation of an open-source project called Eclipse Tempest to build tools for developing, testing, and debugging applications for the Kubernetes container orchestration platform. The tools would also help developers migrate existing applications to Docker and Kubernetes. 

With Tempest, Eclipse wants to provide tools for building Kubernetes applications without regard to IDE or programming language. The initial code contribution is to include plug-ins for the Eclipse Java IDE, the Eclipse Che cloud IDE, and Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code editor.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.