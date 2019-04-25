Inheritance relationships in JPA and Hibernate

Inheritance is a common pattern in object-oriented programming, but it's not easily replicated in a database. This JavaWorld primer shows you how to model inheritance relationships in JPA with Hibernate.

I assume you've been introduced to Java persistence with JPA and Hibernate, including how to model entities and relationships and how to work with JPA's EntityManager . If you're new to these concepts, see the tutorial Java persistence with JPA and Hibernate.

The inheritance pattern in ORM

Inheritance is an object-oriented pattern in which one class extends (or specializes) another class in order to borrow (or inherit) some of its functionality. For example, let's say we have a class named Car that represents all cars, including a make, model, and year. But now we want to create some more specialized types of car, such as SportsCar and SportUtilityVehicle . These cars would have all the features of the original Car class, but with some additional functionality. A SportsCar might need special parameters for designating speed. A SportsUtilityVehicle might need flags for seating and towing capacity.

Databases have no notion of inheritance between entities, so JPA providers like Hibernate must provide special features for defining object-oriented inheritance relationships in the database.

JPA specifies four strategies for defining an inheritance relationship: