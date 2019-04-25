Java tip: Composite keys in JPA and Hibernate

Every JPA entity has a primary key, but some entities have more than one value as their primary key. In this case, you need to use a composite key. This Java tip introduces you to using composite keys in JPA and Hibernate.

Note that I assume you've been introduced to Java persistence with JPA and Hibernate, including how to model entities and relationships using primary keys. If you're new to these concepts, see the tutorial Java persistence with JPA and Hibernate.

When you need a composite key

Consider a product pricing table that stores product prices based on both a region name and a product ID. In this case, your table could include multiple rows with the same product ID, but each associated with a different region. You'll need both the product ID and the region name to uniquely differentiate between product prices in different regions.

We'll use two JPA constructs to solve this problem:

Embeddable Object : We'll create a new class, ProductPriceId , that is annotated with the @Embeddable annotation and holds both the product ID and the region name, which represents the primary key of a product price.

: We'll create a new class, , that is annotated with the annotation and holds both the product ID and the region name, which represents the primary key of a product price. Embedded ID: We'll create the ProductPrice entity and reference the ProductPriceId as its id , using the @EmbeddableId annotation.