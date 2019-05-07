News

Oracle: Eclipse can’t use Java EE trademarks

But Oracle ‘remains committed’ to working with the Jakarta EE working group and Jakarta EE specification process

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Thinkstock

The migration of Java EE (Enterprise Edition) to the Eclipse Foundation has hit some glitches, with Oracle not permitting Java specification trademarks to be used by the foundation. Nevertheless, Eclipse executive director Mike Milinkovich is adamant that Java EE is not dead and Oracle has not killed it, as one blog suggested.

