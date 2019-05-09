News

Oracle steers GraalVM to the enterprise

GraalVM Enterprise brings performance and security extras to the shared runtime supporting JVM languages, JavaScript, and native code

Oracle is offering an enterprise edition of its GraalVM multi-language virtual machine. A shared runtime for applications written in Java, Scala, Kotlin, JavaScript, Node.js, and native code, GraalVM Enterprise enables interoperability between these programming languages to allow developers to write polyglot applications. 

Based on Java SE (Standard Edition), GraalVM Enterprise Edition provides performance and security capabilities for running enterprise applications. It is positioned for use in cloud environments, with programs compiled ahead of time to improve startup times and minimize memory footprints. GraalVM Enterprise also supports microservices, functions-as-a-service, and service mesh.

