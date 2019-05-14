News

GitHub launches GitHub Package Registry

GitHub Package Registry allows developers to publish private or a public packages alongside their source code

Editor at Large, InfoWorld

2Mmedia / Getty Images

GitHub has introduced the GitHub Package Registry, a package management service integrated into GitHub that allows developers to publish private or public packages next to their source code. GitHub Package Registry is available now in a limited beta release.

GitHub Package Registry provides downloads backed by GitHub’s global CDN. Packages can be hosted privately or publicly and used as dependencies in projects. Integration with GitHub enables users to utilize the familiar GitHub interface to find public packages on the site or private packages within the user organization. User and team permissions can be applied to code and package management.

