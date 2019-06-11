Why Kotlin? Eight features that could convince Java developers to switch

Officially released in 2016, Kotlin has attracted a lot of attention in recent years, especially since Google announced its support for Kotlin as an alternative to Java on Android platforms. With the recently announced decision to make Kotlin the preferred language for Android, you may be wondering if it's time to start learning a new programming language. If that's the case, this article could help you decide.

Kotlin's release history Kotlin was announced in 2011, but the first stable release, version 1.0, didn't appear until 2016. The language is free and open source, developed by JetBrains with Andrey Breslav serving as its lead language designer. Kotlin 1.3.31 was released in April 2019.

About Kotlin

Kotlin is a modern, statically-typed programming language that features both object-oriented and functional programming constructs. It targets several platforms, including the JVM, and is fully interoperable with Java. In many ways, Kotlin is what Java might look like if it were designed today. In this article I introduce eight features of Kotlin that I believe Java developers will be excited to discover.

Clean, compact syntax Single type system (almost) Null safety Functions and functional programming Data classes Extensions Operator overloading Top-level objects and the Singleton pattern

Hello, World! Kotlin versus Java

Listing 1 shows the obligatory "Hello, world!" function written in Kotlin.