News

Dubbo Java RPC project graduates to Apache top level status

High-performance, lightweight RPC framework offers fault tolerance, load balancing, runtime routing, and automatic service registration and discovery

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Dubbo Java RPC project graduates to Apache top level status
Thinkstock

The Apache Software Foundation has promoted its Java-based remote procedure call (RPC) framework, Apache Dubbo, from incubator to top-level project status. Dubbo includes interface-based remote call, fault tolerance, intelligent load balancing, and automatic service registration and discovery. 

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.