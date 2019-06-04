News

Pivotal answers Oracle with supported Java distribution

Pivotal Spring Runtime includes ongoing updates and support for Pivotal’s OpenJDK distribution, Spring Java projects, and Apache Tomcat

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Pivotal answers Oracle with supported Java distribution
Rawpixel (CC0)

Pivotal is offering a supported distribution of standard Java that also includes the Spring Framework and Apache Tomcat. Called the Pivotal Spring Runtime, the product is available by yearly subscription, with pricing based on Kubernetes Pods or compute core. 

The Pivotal Spring Runtime package is being offered in response to Oracle’s new policies on Java Development Kit (JDK) distribution. Oracle has begun requiring a subscription for commercial Java support for mission-critical deployments, after previously offering a perpetual license and an annual support fee. 

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.