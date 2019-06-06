5 Kubernetes distributions with something extra

The Kubernetes container management system has been described as “the new Linux” because of how it transforms the way software is deployed. But there is another way Kubernetes is akin to Linux: the sheer number and variety of distributions, incarnations, and re-packagings of Kubernetes out there.

Many of the most well-known Kubernetes distributions come from companies—such as Canonical, Red Hat, and Suse—that also provide Linux distributions. But these aren’t the only game in town. A number of other Kubernetes-powered products offer useful ways to do container management in specific scenarios. Here are five significant products that offer Kubernetes with a twist.

Containership