Python popularity reaches an all-time high

At the current pace of growth, Tiobe estimates Python could surpass Java and C in popularity in three to four years

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Python has reached its highest rating ever in the monthly Tiobe index of programming language popularity. On its current trajectory, Tiobe noted, Python could leapfrog Java and C in the next three or four years to become the index’s most-popular language.

The June Tiobe rating of 8.53 percent for Python tops its previous high of 8.376 percent achieved last December. Python remains in third place behind Java and C. Python offers an ease of use that Java and C do not and is attracting a lot of newcomers, Tiobe reasoned.

