News

Scala 2.13 overhauls collections, improves the standard library

The functional and object-oriented language with JVM and JavaScript runtimes gains performance, safety, and simplicity improvements

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Scala 2.13 overhauls collections, improves the standard library
PeopleImages / Getty Images

Scala, the functional and object-oriented programming language with JVM and JavaScript runtimes, is available in a new version. Scala 2.13 improves the standard library with an overhaul of collections, the addition of new classes and methods, and performance and stability improvements.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.