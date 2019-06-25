News

Ruby language upgrade improves garbage collection, pattern matching

Preview release of Ruby 2.7 also includes enhancements to the REPL and an experimental just-in-time compiler

Ruby 2.7, the latest upgrade of the Ruby programming language, is now in a preview release. Ruby 2.7 brings improvements in garbage collection, pattern matching, and REPL (read-eval-print-loop).

