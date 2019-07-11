News

MacOS targeted for new Java graphics pipeline

The Lanai Project would use Apple’s Metal graphics APIs instead of the deprecated OpenGL

Java would get a new graphics rendering pipeline for MacOS based on Apple’s Metal graphics APIs, under a proposal called the Lanai Project, being floated in the OpenJDK community.

Engineers from Oracle and JetBrains already have been exploring the Metal APIs, working on proofs of concept and prototypes in the JDK sandbox. Metal was designed as a long-term replacement for OpenGL as a rendering pipeline on Apple platforms, offering better performance and simpler GPU designs.

